Grosse Pointe parent sues to lift a ban on attending son’s school events

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A parent of three is suing Grosse Pointe Schools and the Superintendent to get a ban on being on school grounds lifted.

Superintendent Gary Niehaus wrote a letter in October to Steven Saigh saying over the past two years, the father “engaged in bitter campaign of harassment and intimidation” of school officials.

The letter also cites an incident where Saigh had a concealed pistol at an athletic event. He is a CPL holder and is not accused of using it in a threatening way.

At a news conference with his attorney, Saigh said, “I find it insulting. In fact, I’m outraged.”

They have sued in Wayne County Circuit Court to get a judge to hold a hearing and overturn the ban.

His 14-year-old son is entering Grosse Pointe North High School next year and an orientation is set for January 15.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Niehaus tells 7 Action News, Saigh has written hundreds of emails and they met in November with their attorneys to try to resolve the ban. He adds they don’t need to go to court now, they can talk more saying, “He’s going to ask me if he can go and I’m going to say yes. And if there’s conditions that need to be made, we’ll address those.”

