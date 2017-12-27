Metro Detroit family struggles to stay warm with broken furnace

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A family shows what it’s like to live without a furnace.

Over the last year the Woodliff family says they’ve been using space heaters to warm their mobile home, because their furnace went out on them.

Shortly after they had their newborn baby, they said it stopped working.

"One day it just got really really cold and we tried to turn it on it just went for a few days and then all of a sudden it was just blowing out cold air,” Leslie Woodliff says.

The family says they tried getting a quote for the furnace, but were told it would cost thousands to be repaired.

They’ve been able to set-up a plan to keep their power on, but with the space heaters their bill is high.

Last checked, it was more than $800.

Leslie says they try to stay piled-up in one room when they’re home and they keep towels under the doors.

“We've been contacting a couple of programs, but there is a waiting list everywhere,” she says.

The family has two children and say for now this is the best they can do.

Randazzo Heating and Cooling has stepped in to help see if they can fix the problem.