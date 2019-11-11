Naked man accused of stealing car from driveway in Trenton

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a naked man who reportedly tried to steal a car in Trenton.

Brad Paprotzki said he was dropping off a friend at her house early Saturday morning and hopped out to check out his car tire. That's when his friend noticed a naked man approaching.

He jumped out of the car while the naked man got behind the wheel. He ended up crashing into a fence 100 feet away at Southwick Square Apartments.

"I was kind of shocked at first, I didn't know what to do," Paprotzki said. "I didn't want to approach him, I didn't know what he was capable of at the time. I was just really nervous and scared. I'm just glad that everyone is safe and that I got my car back."

No one was injured, but Paprotzki said there was minor front-end damage to his car.