See Channel 7 compete for the best dressed Christmas tree in the D

FENTON, Mich. — It’s become a tradition for Channel 7 to compete against the other news stations and social media influencers of Detroit for the best dressed Christmas tree in the D.

It’s all to raisemoney for our charity Forgotten Harvest and we need you to vote

It’ that time of year again for the Gardner White Twinkle Town event. And this year we’re brining in our MVP: that’s right, it’s time for redemption.

Yeah, we didn’t win last year but now it’s time for a comeback.

See our tree from last year

VOTE: WXYZ competing in Gardner White's Twinkle Town with tree for Forgotten Harvest

The amazing people at Gerych’s Greenhouse are once pulling out all the stops to help us take the title…and win the prize for Forgotten Harvest.

WXYZ

The theme that we came up with this year is 'Lions, Tigers and Christmas, Oh My!'

WXYZ

“Their colors. You know we’re definitely going to use their colors…the blue, the Honolulu blue, silvers. Tigers in the oranges and blues and the whites," said John Gerych, the owner of Gerych's Greenhouse.

It's a color match made in Heaven, right?

WXYZ

“I think this year it’s important to celebrate the unbreakable spirit of Detroit," said Alkawther Gerych. "They have the guts, they have the glory, they have the grit.”

It's game time here at Gardner White. We're ready to decorate and we've got the Lions and Tigers on our side.

The tree’s all ready but you can’t see it just yet. You're going to love it.

The big reveal is coming up tonight: it's going to be awesome.

