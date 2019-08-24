She used a fake ID to withdraw thousands of dollars from Waterford Township bank

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Waterford Township police need your help identifying a woman involved in an identity theft case earlier this year.

The woman pictured above used a fake Illinois driver's license to withdraw $4,500 from the victim's account at the TCF bank on Highland Park on May 7, according to police. She tried a second withdraw at the TCF bank on Dixie Highway but was recognized from a previous fraud alert and was denied the withdrawal.

She left the bank in a newer model blue Ford Escape, police said.

Police describe her as 5-feet 7-inches, heavy build, long blond hair with the word "queen" tattooed on the right side of her neck.

If you recognize this woman, call Waterford detectives at (248) 674-COPS.