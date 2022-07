KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr’s preliminary exam has been pushed back to Aug. 30.

Schurr was originally scheduled to appear in court July 18.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says Schurr’s defense team requested the delay after the case yielded “a large amount of discovery.”

Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube