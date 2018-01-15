Simone Biles tweets statement saying she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar

Light Snow
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete in the Balance Beam Final on day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Another Olympic gymnast has come forward to say that she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar.
Simone Biles posted a statement about her assault on her Twitter account.
It reads as follows:
Feelings... 💭 #MeToo pic.twitter.com/ICiu0FCa0n— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 15, 2018
