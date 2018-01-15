Simone Biles tweets statement saying she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar

(WXYZ) - Another Olympic gymnast has come forward to say that she was sexually assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles posted a statement about her assault on her Twitter account.

It reads as follows: 

