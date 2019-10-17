Sisters meet for first time in emotional reunion at Detroit Metro Airport

(WXYZ) — A local woman finally got the chance to come face-to-face with a sister she never knew she had.

Jackie Murphy learned about her sister just last month. On Wednesday, they met for the first time at Detroit Metro Airport. The moment was 75 years in the making.

Murphy and her sister Suzane were overcome with emotion. Murphy knew she had a sister who was given up for adoption. Her search finally ended with an Ancestry DNA kit.

Murphy told 7 Action News about the first time she talked to Suzane over the phone.

"We just held the phone, I think, for a while, crying and crying," Murphy said. "And then I said to her, 'You're my sister who I've waited for for 75 years.'"

The family is planning a big party for the weekend so Suzane can meet her new family.

