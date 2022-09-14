Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health laying off 400 workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health have confirmed that they will be laying off 400 workers.

The health system said that the reason for the layoffs was due to significant financial pressures. The financial pressures include historic inflation, rising pharmaceutical and labor costs, COVID-19 and the expiration of CARES Act funding.

The layoffs will be in management and non-patient/health plan member-facing roles.

However, Spectrum and Beaumont also said that their merger has put them in a stronger position to face these financial challenges. The full statement can be read below: