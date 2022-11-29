State announces partnership with bottom 5% of lowest-performing schools

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The Michigan Department of Education is partnering with local school districts to address low-achieving schools in the state.

We’re told 54 districts contain at least one underperforming school.

The state says MDE will collaborate with schools that rate in the bottom 5% and display a graduation rate of 67% or lower over a four-year period.

“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “Unfinished learning during the pandemic has resulted in generally lower, average student scores on the state’s M-STEP assessments, locally administered benchmark assessments, and national NAEP assessments.”

The aforementioned partnerships will work to create an approach geared toward improving schools’ performance across multiple benchmarks spanning 36 months, according to the state.

We’re also told $575 million will be allocated toward confronting the ongoing teacher shortage.

View the full list of partnered schools below:

List of Partnership Districts and Schools by WXMI on Scribd

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more on the Michigan School Index.

