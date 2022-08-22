State approves nearly $64M toward homelessness agencies, affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — The state of Michigan has approved nearly $64 million from the American Rescue Plan to be allocated toward assisting people experiencing homelessness and other at-risk Michiganders.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority says a total of $63,793,681 will go toward building affordable apartments and halt the evictions of renters who qualify.

We’re told the money will also fund local homelessness agencies.

“Some individuals and families still need help recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Housing Solutions Officer Kelly Rose. “The HOME-ARP allocation plan puts into place numerous strategies to help those in need now while also identifying and supporting longer-term opportunities to end homelessness for Michigan residents.”

MSHDA adds Wyoming’s government will be granted $28.4 million toward the construction of 30 townhomes and turn an 80,000-square-foot structure into a 98-unit apartment building.