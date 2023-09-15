State highlights resources for workers, businesses amid UAW strike

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is offering resources to businesses and workers impacted by the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

Workers may qualify for temporary benefits through the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

The state provided the following resources to help workers while the strike is in effect:



This guide to applying for benefits.

Online coaching sessions for first-time applicants.

Networking opportunities for workers of underserved backgrounds.

Assistance with resetting MiWAM passwords.

For login help or other assistance, call 866-500-0017.

Workers who were laid off or assigned reduced hours are encouraged to connect with Michigan Works! to learn about the services available to them. Call 800-285-WORKS or visit their website.

Find jobs on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Visit LEO’s webpage for adult education services.

Businesses have access to UIA services in the event of strike-related business interruptions. They include:



Options to reduce employees’ hours while maintaining a functional workforce.

Waive requirements for workers to register and seek employment to be eligible for unemployment benefits amid short-term layoffs.

Submit unemployment claims on behalf of full-time employees who are laid off.

Businesses with mass layoffs and closures resulting from the strike are advised to file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) to the state government through one of the following avenues:

Through the WARN portal.

Send an email to LEO-RapidResponseCommunications@Michigan.gov.

Send a fax to 517-241-9862.

Through the mail to:

Jimelle Howard

Manager Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Workforce Development

P.O. Box 30805 Lansing, Michigan 48909

“Michigan workers and businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we understand the impacts that this auto strike can have on families and communities across the state. We are committed to providing vital economic support to those impacted by this strike to help overcome the challenges they stand to incur as negotiations continue,” says LEO Director Susan Corbin. “Our department is working hard to ensure that every possible resource is made available to support Michigan’s working families and businesses and we will continue to provide updates on these resources until an agreement is reached.”

READ MORE: On Strike: UAW contract expires, workers walk out of Big Three plant targets