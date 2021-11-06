Students to gather on MSU campus to search for missing 18-year-old last seen leaving Yakeley Hall

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University students are rallying together Saturday to search for missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen late Friday on the university’s campus.

In a Facebook post, it was announced that people will gather at the MSU Union Building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and search until dusk.

According to police, the investigation led them to focus on the Red Cedar River which is in very close proximity to Brendan’s last known location.

Every participant will receive a map.

"Please remember the police have asked all volunteers to stay away from the river for your own safety as well to not impede their efforts. If you do take any trails, please just make sure to stay away from the River’s edge. Please make sure to dress warm tomorrow and wear your walking shoes," the post said.

MSU Union’s address is 49 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 and there is free parking in Ramp 6.