'Substantial amount of damage' left behind after possible tornado in Armada

(WXYZ) — A "substantial amount of damage" was left behind in Armada after a possible tornado on Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is currently evaluating the area for damage as officials say they are certain a tornado touched down.

Strong storms rolled through metro Detroit which caused a tornado warning to be issued for areas, including Armada, just before 8 p.m.

Once the storms passed, photos and videos showed major damage to trees, homes, businesses and more.

"It appears there might have been a tornado, we have to wait for officials to make that determination, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said to 7 Action News. "There's a substantial amount of damage to businesses, houses, power lines down."

Hackel is in Armada and said emergency crews and personnel are directing people away from the town as they clean up.

He also said that there are no injuries. He did say there were some reports of people who were semi-trapped in their home, "but the deputies and the fire departments were able to clear that and check on them."

(Sondra VanCamp) Photos show major damage in Armada after severe storms moved through the area on Saturday night, July 24, 2021

