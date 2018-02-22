Suspect in Troy barricaded gunman incident arraigned on 4 felony charges

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man who barricaded himself in his Troy home on Tuesday was charged with felonious assault, discharge of a gun in a building and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A woman called Troy Police reporting that her adult son fired shots in her home, and her husband was still inside.

Officers arrived and heard gunfire from the home. A short time later, officers saw an older male flee from the resident, telling officers his son was in possession of at least three handguns.

The son, identified as Bryce Williams, 36, who initially refused to surrender to officers, police say. He also reportedly set up strobe lighting in the front window to inhibit officers' vision.

Tactical officers were able to breach the front door of the residence and insert a robot with monitoring capability, discovering Williams was still armed and had fortified his bedroom with furniture from the home.

After negotiations failed, police say they introduced nonflammable chemical munitions into the residence, causing Williams to move from his barricaded position towards the front of the home, although still armed with a handgun.

Thirteen and a half hours after the initial 911 call was received, Williams exited the residence unarmed and was immediately taken into custody.

His bond is set at $125,000.