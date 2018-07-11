Two Flint police officers rescue baby raccoon trapped in sludge

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two Flint police officers rescued a baby raccoon that was trapped in a barrel full of sludge on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Flint Police Department.

Officers Reed and Hilliker responded to a call about a strange screaming noise only to find a baby raccoon was trapped in a barrel full of sludge.

Police say it was clear the raccoon was running out of energy and nearly drowning.

Hilliker kicked over the barrel to free the cub, but it just laid on the ground from exhaustion. With the help of a neighbor, the two officers cleaned the raccoon with a hose and dried him off with a towel.

They were able to contact a local animal rescue for further care.