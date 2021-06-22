Watch
Vice President Harris to promote COVID-19 vaccinations during trip to Detroit Monday

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 18:46:35-04

(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Detroit next week.

Harris will visit our city Monday as part of the "We Can Do This" tour, which is an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among those who still need protection from the coronavirus.

According to the White House, she will be "highlighting the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilizing grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Further details of the Vice President's trip will be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

