Warm up on the way for metro Detroit with temps near 50 late this week

(WXYZ) - After spending two weeks under sub-freezing temperatures, we have finally seen the thermometer rise above 32 degrees. It certainly feels good on the skin! Many of us needed this January thaw to get out of hibernation and get our windshield fluid flowing (I know mine and Kevin's were frozen), but with this quick warm-up, other issues will arise such as thin ice on lakes/ponds and even some minor flooding with the snow melting and having clogged drains.

By Wednesday, a system will approach metro Detroit with a chance for freezing rain early and then widespread rain in the afternoon. This could be a dangerous situation for morning commuters as they may be driving on slippery roads so we will be monitoring the temperatures closely that day.

On Thursday, temperatures will rise close to 50 degrees and it will be all rain for southeast Michigan, before the temperatures take a plunge once again for the weekend.

It is winter after all, and we do live in Michigan so this January thaw wont' last long. So make sure to take advantage of this mild stretch while it lasts-I'll take down my Christmas decor before it gets too cold to go back outside.

Just in case you are wondering what's in store for next weekend here's this image that shows a cooler than average week.

But don't be disappointed, long run models indicate a decent warm-up come January 17th.