Warren police search for missing 18-year-old with autism who is non-verbal

The Warren Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 18-year-old with autism.

Police said 18-year-old Caleb Laubert was last seen on foot Thursday around 10 p.m. He was leaving a residence in the 22000 block of Panama, walking north toward 9 Mile.

Caleb is a light-skinned Black male, approximately 5'11" with a thin build, braided hair, and some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve plain white t-shirt, coral-blue shorts, and blue sandals. His family said that he is a very slow walker.

Police said Caleb is non-verbal and only speaks the words "yes" and "no." He also does not have any electronics on him, but he may attempt to locate a phone or tablet he left behind.

Caleb has a fascination with Wendy’s and Kroger store locations, which he may attempt to seek out, police sai.

If he is seen, please contact Det. Kevin Kleinstiver at 586-574-4729 or 586-571-3547.

