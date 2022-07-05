Body, truck pulled from pond in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities performed a water rescue Tuesday evening in Muskegon, after a truck fell into a pond and became submerged.

Responding officials say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, a white Ford F-150.

FOX 17 had a crew on scene and saw a body pulled from the pond. The Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union also said that a person was removed dead from the water.

The incident happened near East Sternberg Road in Muskegon.

Norton Shores Dive Team helped with the water rescue, as did the Fruitport Fire Department.

This is an ongoing case. FOX 17 will update this story as information becomes readily available.

