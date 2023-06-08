Whitmer: More than 1M qualified households aren't receiving broadband assistance

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the launch of a statewide endeavor to raise awareness for a federally funded program benefiting those without affordable access to high-speed internet.

We’re told the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers up to $30 in monthly discounts for qualified recipients — up to $75 for those on tribal land — as well as a single-use $100 discount on a tablet, desktop or laptop computer.

Only 644,000 households have enrolled in the program compared to the 1.7 million that are eligible, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“With affordable high-speed internet available to all Michiganders, we can grow our economy, create jobs and improve healthcare and education outcomes,” Whitmer said. “These critical investments will connect homes and small businesses across Michigan, and we are committed to achieving our ambitious goal to connect every Michigan community.”

Titled Michigan ACP Act Now, the initiative plans to link cities, community organizations and the nonprofit EducationSuperHighway to elevate broadband affordability in the state, officials say. Organizations are invited to become partners in the initiative and help get the word out to Michiganders.

A webinar is scheduled to be held June 26 at 1 p.m. for organizations wishing to participate.

The state says Michigan households are qualified to receive ACP benefits if their total income is at or below 200% of the national poverty line. We’re told recipients of government-funded benefits are also eligible, including SNAP, WIC, Lifeline, Free and Reduced-Price School lunch.

Visit GetACP.org to determine eligibility.