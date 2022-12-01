Argentina advance in World Cup after defeating Poland 2-0

Argentina has advanced in the World Cup after defeating Poland 2-0 on Wednesday.

In their final group stage match, Argentina was able to advance to the Round of 16 with the help of second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

The World Cup hasn't been easy for the Lionel Messi-led team, who were stunned in their opening match of the World Cup by Saudi Arabia, who defeated them 2-1.

“We wanted to make amends for that Saudi Arabia game because we knew we could play better,” Argentina player Alexis Mac Allister told the Associated Press. “We've managed to find that calm we needed ... we played well collectively and it fills us with confidence.”

The victory over Poland gave Argentina the three points needed to finish first in Group C with six points.

Argentine will play Australia on Saturday.