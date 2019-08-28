Wrongfully convicted man filing $150 million lawsuit today against DPD detectives

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A year ago this month, a Detroit man walked free after spending 34 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.



His lawyer is set to unveil details today behind the $150 million lawsuit being filed and who's to blame.

The story starts in 1984 when then 20-year-old Darrell Siggers was convicted of first-degree murder.

There had been a house party where three people had been thrown out of his girlfriend’s home. Later on Chalmers and Mack, one of those men were shot and killed. Siggers’ attorney now says witnesses were forced to pin the crime on his client.

It took years for more to come out, but according to Sigger’s lawyer: the person who was used as Detroit police’s expert for firearms was only a year in on the job… and hardly an expert.

When we last talked in 2018 ahead of today’s announcement, Siggers says he was still shocked by the decision to lock him up all those years ago and what he saw while behind bars. He received a life in prison sentence.

"Had a lot of stabbings. Killings. I've seen things ordinary men shouldn't see," Siggers said. "I couldn't believe it. I'd always had faith in the system and believed it would work."

We’ll learn more about the specifics of the lawsuit today. We know Wolf Mueller is representing Siggers. He tells us the $150 million lawsuit is against the DPD detectives that framed Siggers.

