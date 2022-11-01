Wyatt's Law removes barriers to Michigan child abuse registry

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Changes to Michigan’s Central Registry for Child Abuse and Neglect are now in effect as a result of Wyatt’s Law.

The law, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year, allows parents and caregivers to have easier access to a person’s history of child abuse, according to the state of Michigan.

“Today, Michigan’s registry for child abuse is easier for the public to access so they can keep their kids safe at home, at school, and everywhere in between,” Whitmer said. “I am proud that we got this done, and it is proof of what’s possible when we work across the aisle to keep our kids and communities safe. Let’s keep collaborating to protect public safety and help our kids succeed.”

Wyatt’s Law is named after a Michigan boy who sustained brain damage at the hands of an abuser when he was only 1, rendering him blind and unable to eat, speak or walk.

The state says before Wyatt’s Law, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was only capable of indicating that a person was not listed on the registry when asked, but not confirm if they were on it.

To find out if a suspected abuser is on the registry, parents and caretakers must file a request with their local Friend of the Court office, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.