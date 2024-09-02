Sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau speaks out after brothers died hours before her wedding

The sister of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau has spoken out after her brothers were killed hours before her wedding.

Katie Gaudreau posted an emotional message on Instagram, which came days after her brothers both died Thursday after being hit by a drunk driver while riding their bicycles. The brothers were due to be groomsmen in her wedding the next day, which was reportedly canceled following their deaths.

“To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared,” Katie Gaudreau said in a post alongside a number of family photos.

“The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I’ll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, and Madeline, your babies,” she said.

Johnny Gaudreau, a Columbus Blue Jackets forward, left behind his wife Meredith Gaudreau and their two young children, Lily and Noa.

Meredith Gaudreau also spoke out in a series of Instagram posts following her husband’s passing.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy,” she said in post alongside a photo of him with their two children.

Meredith Gaudreau also spoke to her husband’s relationship with his brother Matthew.

“John and Matty. U don’t hear one name without the other. Always side by side. Even in large group settings, u can find them hip to hip. John’s younger brother- but he looked up to Matty and relied on him for everythinggg. And Matty was always there. Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities,” she wrote alongside a series of photos.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline is pregnant with their first child. The pair announced their pregnancy earlier this summer, saying the baby is due in December.

Madeline also paid tribute to her husband with a series of posts, at one point saying, “I will keep going for you and our son."

Matthew Gaudreau was 29 years old at the time of his passing, and his hockey star brother Johnny Gaudreau was 31.

Johnny Gaudreau was arguably one of the top Americans playing in the NHL, having appeared in seven NHL All-Star Games, most recently in 2023. In 2017, he was given the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Matthew Gaudreau was Johnny Gaudreau's college teammate before playing several years in the minor leagues.