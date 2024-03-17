Officials find missing student Riley Strain's bank card near river

It has been over a week since Riley Strain, a 22-year-old college student from the University of Missouri, went missing after a night at a bar in Nashville.

On Saturday morning, crews searched along the Cumberland River in the area where Riley was last seen.

The Office of Emergency Management says they utilized a dive team, K9's, drones, and sonar technology to try to find Riley, but there's been no sign of him yet.

However, on Sunday afternoon, Strain's bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River.

In the meantime, Riley's parents and stepparents (who prefer, simply, parents), say they won't stop until they find him.

"I haven't talked to my boy for over a week, and it's hard," said his mother Michelle, who added that they talked, texted or FaceTimed every day.

"That tells you right there what kind of kid he truly is," said his mother, Milli Gilbert.

His parents describe him as a good kid who is full of energy and full of life, with lots of love for his family, friends, sports, and the outdoors.

"I just miss his attitude... Just miss everything about him; he's a good kid," said his father, Ryan Gilbert.

They want to thank the community for what they've done thus far.

"What do you say to somebody that gives up part of their life to help you find your life? It's amazing," said his father, Chris Whiteid.

They also want to ask the public to keep sharing his story in the hopes someone will come forward with answers.

"We need some answers. We've been down here for a week. We're trying our best," added Gilbert.

"Thank you for getting the word out and keeping the word out," Michelle said. "Please don't stop sharing. Don't stop sharing until we bring Riley home."

Nashville police and Luke Bryan's bar are working together to find out what happened to Strain the night he went missing. The bar claims he only purchased one alcoholic drink and two waters before getting kicked out at 9:35 p.m.

If you know anything at all, officials say to call the police with that information.

This story was originally published by Nikki Hauser atScripps News Nashville.

SEE MORE: New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain disappearance

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com