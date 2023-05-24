Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns returns to show for special episode

Steve Burns, the original clue finder on the classic kids’ TV series “Blue’s Clues,” will return to the show that made him famous. More than 25 years after first picking up his “handy-dandy notebook,” Burns will co-star in the newest episode of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You!” with current host Josh Dela Cruz as they search for a missing character.

“The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair” debuts at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 26, on Nickelodeon. The episode was written and directed by Burns and features Blue’s original owner, Steve, now a detective helping the iconic cartoon pup and his cousin Josh find Thinking Chair, who has somehow disappeared.

Not only will Burns make a return to the series, but so will Donovan Patton, the actor who took Burns’ place in the original “Blue’s Clues” series in 2002.

Here’s a clip from the show’s YouTube channel:

This marks the second time the trio of hosts will reunite for a “Blue’s Clues” adventure. In their last one, Steve, Josh and Donovan teamed up in the movie “Blue’s Big City Adventure” on Paramount+ in 2022. The movie will air for the first time on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 29.

The trio also appeared together in the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to give the world a preview of their partnership in the popular franchise.

Burns abruptly left “Blue’s Clues” in 2002 when his character went off to college and his “younger brother Joe” (played by Donovan) stepped in to take care of Blue and continue the clue-finding games.

Flash forward to 2021 when Burns released a video, in character, on Nick Jr.’s Twitter to speak directly to his now grown-up friends that he left behind. In the video, which went viral, Steve apologizes for abruptly leaving, talks about the realities of growing up and made an emotional reconnection to a generation of viewers, many of whom reached out to express how much they missed the original host.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Burns continues to emulate this on-screen persona on his TikTok account. “I’ve never enjoyed being Steve more than I do now,” Burns told Variety in a 2022 interview

We can’t wait to see him back in action searching for clues with his friend Blue.

