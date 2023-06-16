Pro cyclist Gino Mader dies after high-speed crash

Gino Mader, a Swiss cyclist participating in the Tour de Suisse, died on Friday, one day after crashing in the race, his team Bahrain Victorious announced.

According to a statement from his team, the high-speed incident occurred on the final descent of Thursday's stage. Bahrain Victorious said Mader was resuscitated at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital.

American cyclist Magnus Sheffield was also involved in Thursday's crash. Tour de Suisse said he was responsive after suffering bruises and a concussion.

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mader. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all," Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said in a statement. "Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race."

Officials said the group of cyclists will ride the final 20 kilometers of Friday's stage neutralized in Mader's honor.

The 26-year-old's best finish came at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana, where he finished fifth.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com