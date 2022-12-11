Realtor.com puts Grand Rapids and Wyoming among top 10 markets in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS/WYOMING, Mich. — Realtor.com shows Grand Rapids in the top 10 markets that are more affordable.

"Buyers are finally being able to get their foot in without, you know, going way over asking price," says Five Star Real Estate Realtor Jenn Velderman.

House hunting continues for so many around West Michigan.

"People, you know, have been looking for a long time and finally have an opportunity," she added.

Realtor.com released new data this December.

They have Grand Rapids and Wyoming as number seven for 2023 top housing markets.

"We just have a lot to offer; the housing values here are still affordable in comparison to other cities similar in size. We're continuously growing. And we have what I like to call 'small city with big-city features,' which is very unique," Velderman told FOX 17. "Some price drops, some houses are on the market for a little longer, but in reality, we're still, you know, under two months for inventory."

The real estate company looked at over 100 metropolitan areas.

Their economic experts show Grand Rapids and Wyoming are expected to have projective growth. The estimates show prices could see a 10% increase. The number of homes sold increased 1.6%.

"And so I don't really see the market really plummeting here in West Michigan just because of the growth we have going on," Velderman said.

The company also showcases the number of eyes that are increasing in our West Michigan area. Thirty-five percent of people that looked for homes are within our metro area. The higher number is from people outside the mitten.

Data shows 40% of people who looked here are from outside the state.

"They get excited to live here because it's so much more affordable coming from places like Chicago or Portland, for example. And, yeah, it makes me really proud of our city. And I feel like we're very lucky here to have Grand Rapids as our house, as our home," she said.

Velderman says fewer people have waived inspections and the number of appraisal guarantees has gone down.