Sarah Grimmer is a reporter at WXYZ.

Hi! I'm a Metro-Detroit native who could not be more excited to help tell your stories in this great city. From the age of 12, I used to sit at the kitchen table, hold my mom's coffee mug, and pretend to be one of the journalists I watched on WXYZ.

During these same years, I also started to get in trouble at school for talking too much. So, it was only natural I'd take my love for our community, journalism, and my inability to stop asking questions... and become a reporter.

I started my career in Northern Michigan as a feature reporter for a segment called "On the Road."

We'd travel to different cities in Northern Michigan every day to highlight the positivity taking place there. From riding in a L-39 Albatros Fighter Jet, to tasting a variety of unique burger flavors on National Burger Day, it was a blast.

My second job in broadcast news brought me to Grand Rapids, Michigan where I began to tackle harder-hitting news subjects and anchored the morning news.

During my time in Grand Rapids, I covered events such as the 2020 BLM protests and the 2020 Grand Rapids summer riot.

Next up, Lansing. I took on the Capitol for a year and a half to be the senior reporter and anchor at FOX47 in Lansing. Here I worked on in-depth news pieces, where I worked hard to show every possible side of a story, and monitored the 2021 Lansing mayoral race.

All this work eventually led me here, back home.

They say a good story ties together the beginning and the end. My aspirations of being a journalist started off with watching WXYZ and looking up to the journalists working for southeast Michigan.

Now, I could not be more proud to be one of those journalists. If you've read this far, I'm impressed. Click a link above so we can connect on social or send me an email at sarah.grimmer@wxyz.com if you have a news tip. I'm a fan of savory food, long hikes, and spoiling my golden retriever puppy. If you agree with any of those three, we'll get along just fine.