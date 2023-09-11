Security guard shot in head during fight at high school football game

A school district security guard is in critical but stable condition after surviving a bullet to the head while at work.

Police in Utica, New York, said a varsity football game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was just wrapping up Saturday when a fight broke out in the school's parking lot.

At least two Utica City School District security officers attempted to break up the fight around 4 p.m., police said. That's when at least two gunshots were fired, with one striking a guard in the back of his head.

The security guard remains hospitalized in critical condition, but the police department has said he's expected to make a full recovery "after an obviously difficult road" to get there.

SEE MORE: Philadelphia officer faces murder charges after fatal shooting

"We would also be remiss if we did not mention the heroics of this security officer and the others who attempted to break up the fight and put themselves in harm's way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger," Utica police said.

The suspect turned himself into police the following day. Police identified him as a 16-year-old male who is enrolled in an alternative educational program. He currently faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

As the investigation continues, the suspect may face further charges, police said.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has added an official GoFundMe donation page for anyone wishing to aid the injured officer, police announced Monday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com