Baileys now makes a strawberries and cream flavor

The possibilities are virtually endless, but honestly, just enjoying this new flavor over ice, mixed with milk or in a hot cup of coffee sounds pretty good too!
According to Beverage Industry, Baileys Strawberries & Cream will only be available through April, so grab some while it lasts. A 750-milliliter bottle retails for $24.99 but it is currently being sold for just $19.99 at LiquorBarn.com.
If creamy booze is not your thing, but you love the idea of a pink drink, limited-edition Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka might be right up your alley.
Baileys also has a number of other flavors in addition to its classic Original Irish Cream, including Pumpkin Spice, Espresso Creme, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Cherry and Vanilla Cinnamon. And for people who are dairy-free, the brand offers Almande Almond Milk liqueur.
Cheers!
