Girl Scout Cookie 7-layer bar is a decadent recipe you need to try

There’s just something about them that makes them impossible to eat in anything resembling moderation. And I really don’t discriminate. I pretty much like every flavor, but I must admit my favorites are Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils, in no particular order.
Now, there is a way to enjoy multiple Girl Scout Cookie flavors in one epic 7-layer cookie bar! A recipe posted online by Well Done features Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs—and it sounds like a dream come true.
Check out how to make it in the video below:
Let’s just say it’s a good thing that Girl Scout Cookies are only available once per year because I don’t think I could handle this super-indulgent snack on a regular basis. For a special occasion, however, this thing looks absolutely divine!
Of course, Girl Scout Cookies are amazing all on their own, but if you’re looking for more creative ways to use them in recipes, there are a ton available at the Girl Scouts of the USA’s website. The possibilities are practically endless!