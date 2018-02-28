Olive Garden Introduces Meatball Pizza Bowl For Anyone Who Happens To Love Carbs

Going to the Olive Garden can be difficult. Do you want to eat pasta? Or do you want pizza? Or do you just want to nosh on unlimited breadsticks until you can’t move?

Well, the casual, family-friendly spot just made lunchtime a lot easier by introducing a meatball pizza bowl to their menu!

Meatball. Pizza. Bowl. Yes, you read that right! Basically, it’s as if pizza and pasta met at a bar, had a one-night stand, and then nine months later an adorable little meatball pizza bowl entered the world.

This new creation consists of a bowl-shaped pizza crust which is then filled with meatballs, a rich, hearty red meat sauce, and of course, lots and lots of melty cheese including parmesan, mozzarella and asiago.

Oh … and did I mention, the meatball pizza bowl includes 10 meatballs and weighs an ENTIRE POUND?

Now, there is just one downside to this carbo-loaded, cheesy menu addition. It is only available on Olive Garden’s Lunch Duos menu:

Our Meatball Pizza Bowl is available as part of our lunch menu. We'll also let our team know that you would like to see it offered for dinner. We would love to see you soon! — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 23, 2018

That means you can only get it during lunch hours, so I guess we know where your office will be hosting their next birthday lunch. (Different franchises open at different times, so check your nearest Olive Garden location for their specific hours.)

Here’s how Olive Garden’s Lunch Duos deal works: Starting at $6.99, you can order any item off the lunch menu with a choice of unlimited soup or salad … and of course, unlimited breadsticks! All in all, it’s a pretty good value.

Options include the new meatball pizza bowl, the grilled vegetable and cheese piadina or the chicken parmigiana breadstick sandwich. Or get a mini pasta bowl, such as the spaghetti with meat sauce or the fettuccine alfredo. Prices vary on different dishes; for instance, the meatball pizza bowl will set you back $8.99.

Of course, you will be sure to go into a major food coma following a carb-heavy lunch like that, but hey, it’ll be worth it.

[H/t Bustle]

