Serena Williams' newborn daughter cheers as mom returns to tennis

It’s only been five months since Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., but she’s already ready to be on the tennis courts again. The athlete made her first return to tennis since losing an exhibition match in December. She played at the Fed Cup tournament this weekend, and who was there to cheer her on? None other than her husband, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Sr., and their five-month-old little girl.

Baby Alexis is already proving to be a huge fan and supporter of mommy. She sat in her dad’s lap while her mom played a doubles match with her sister, Venus Williams. The two ultimately lost the match, but win or lose, Williams always has her family there for her.

Ohanian posted a photo with the caption, “Dad duty while Mom worked this weekend,” and he seemed more than up to the task of watching the baby while his wife played a game she loves:

If there were an award for cutest cheerleader, it would definitely go to Ohanian and Williams’ little one:

She sat contently in the stands, not yet understanding exactly how much her support meant to her mom:

While the Williams sisters didn’t walk away with a win, the new mom kept positive about her return to the sport after childbirth. “I honestly feel better than I thought I was going to feel,” she told the New York Times. “I feel like I’m on the right track for me.”

It’s refreshing to know Williams is being realistic about her progress, considering she gave birth to her daughter via an emergency caesarean just five months ago in September.

Her colleagues don’t seem discouraged at all about her progress thus far, either. In fact — it’s quite the opposite.

“It’s a great start for Serena. I think she’s gotten better and better every day here, and she’s been training, and when Serena Williams puts her mind to something, she usually accomplishes it,” the Fed Cup team captain told the New York Times.

As far as accomplishing goals, Williams and Ohanian Sr. seem to be more than prepared to support their daughter in any way they can. They’ve already posted a photo on Instagram of the newborn holding a tiny tennis racket, so surely they’d support a career as an athlete if that’s the route she wanted to take:

But they also call her favorite toy “the board room.” It’s where she hosts important meetings and makes big decisions! So, if she went more of the business route like her father (co-founder of Reddit), they’d be more than happy to support her in those endeavors, too:

Having a family that supports each other — now, that’s the biggest win of all. We can’t wait to see this little girl in the stands at many tennis matches to come until she begins to accomplish dreams that are all her own!

