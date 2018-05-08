Still need a gift for Mother's Day? Sam's Club has adorable gift baskets as low as $12.98

Mother’s Day is just about a week away, but there is still plenty of time to find the perfect gift. Costco has a pretty good deal on roses for mom and now Sam’s Club is offering a variety of gifts — everything from the usual gifts of flowers and jewelry to even some pretty amazing pre-made gift baskets.

They also offer some “Shocking Value” gifts, with some baskets as low as $12.98! A heads up that there may be shipping charges if you’re not a Plus member, and the shipping costs will vary based on how soon you’d like the gift basket. You can still get the baskets without being a Sam’s Club member, but you will be charged a 10 percent non-member fee.

Take a look at some of the gift basket’s Sam’s Club has put together for the special mom in your life.

Mother’s Day Chocolate Gift Box

You can get this Mother’s Day chocolate gift box with a reusable tin for just $12.98. It is filled with Godiva and Ghirardelli chocolates, making it perfect for any chocolate-loving mom! This box is valued at $21.65 and the sale price ends on Saturday, May 5, so if this is the one for you, don’t delay!

Sweet Bloom Mother’s Day Gift Basket

This adorable Sweet Bloom gift basket comes with cookies, bath salts, a teddy bear and more, all in a reusable basket. It’s valued at $59.99, but is on sale for just $35.98 until Friday, May 4.

Fresh Fruit and Snacks Gourmet Gift Basket

This fresh fruit and snacks basket is the most expensive in the “Shocking Values” category, but you’ll be saving about $30 if you order it before Sunday, May 6. For $49.98, the basket is filled with gourmet treats like fruit, dip, crackers, candy, popcorn, cookies, snack mix and nuts.

Breakfast in the Garden for Mom

Although not listed as a “Shocking Value”, this Breakfast in the Garden for Mom basket is $39.98 and features an assortment of treats and teas, as well as a tea kettle and garden gloves, all in a reusable wooden box. If the mother in you life is more into wine, there is also a wine country gift Basket for the same price!

Do you have your Mother’s Day gift picked out yet?

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.