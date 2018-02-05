These Cherry Pie Envelopes Are Like Edible Love Letters For Valentine's Day

Ahh, Valentine’s Day! It’s a time for celebrating the ones you love and, perhaps more importantly—indulging in delicious candy and desserts. Maybe you don’t want to go the traditional heart-shaped-box-of-chocolates route, or perhaps you’re preparing treats for a crowd—whatever the case, these adorable little cherry pie envelopes will save the day!

You have Liz Bushong and her website to thank for bringing these mini-pies into your life. The website details everything you’ll need to bake these sweet treats, along with an explanation of exactly how to fold these cute cherry pies.

The good news is that they’re extremely easy to make. Once you’ve got cherry pie filling, pie crust and sparkling sugar in your kitchen, these ooey-gooey cherry-filled “envelopes” will come together in no time.

Bushong recommends having an actual envelope ready to use as a template for creating your own, and this really is a genius tip! You can see the full instructions and ingredient list over on her website. Not a fan of cherry? You can also whip up an apple pie version. Yummy!

Perhaps the greatest part of these pie-inspired sweets is that they have a double function—they’re both Valentine’s Day card and dessert in one. So, this one item will really say it all for you on Feb. 14. And if you’re looking for more edible cards, there’s plenty of inspiration and recipes available to you online.

For instance, along with baking up some cherry pie envelopes, you could also give these conversation heart chocolate pretzels a try! The recipe comes from Amy Locurto’s website, Living Locurto. Taking the time to go beyond just giving someone a box of conversation hearts and creating an entirely new (and yummy) treat will really show how much you care. Plus, how cute are these?

You could also make some delicious, bourbon-soaked, chocolate-covered cherries, and wash it down with a bubbling Love Potion cocktail:

Then, if you really want to send a sweet message this Valentine’s Day, you could always let your SO know the way to your heart … pizza! These “Take a Little Pizza My Heart” cookies come by way of the Bake At 350 website and will likely leave you asking yourself, “Where have these been all of my life?”

Because seriously—this is genius.

These adorable heart-inspired brownies are another delicious treat for your sweetie:

Now that you’ve got some ideas for how to have your Valentine’s Day cards and eat them, too—well, you know what to do: Get in the kitchen and start prepping for one delicious Feb. 14!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.