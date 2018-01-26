Zipline over the Grand Canyon? it's now possible

Visitors to the Grand Canyon have several options when it comes to witnessing the beauty of this national treasure.

The strenuous rim-to-rim hike rewards guests with the canyon’s sprawling beauty. Of course, alternative routes include rafting, taking a mule ride through the canyon or soaring in a helicopter high above it.

Now, visitors to the Grand Canyon have another option for exploring this gorgeous natural wonder — one that’s sure to push those adrenal glands into overdrive. A Grand Canyon outpost opened up a zipline that lets visitors soar high above the canyon and take in the splendor of this world wonder from a birds-eye view. (That’s assuming these intrepid sightseers dare to look down!)

The new zipline is located at Hualapai Ranch as part of Grand Canyon West, where less thrill-seeking activities include hiking trails, archery and horseback riding. Grand Canyon West also operates the Grand Canyon Sidewalk, a glass-bottom walkway that provides Instagram gold since the rim of the Grand Canyon is just 70 feet away. (Again, if you’re afraid of heights, don’t look down!)

Grand Canyon West’s latest adventure zips visitors nearly 1,000 feet above the floor of a side canyon. As the company explains on its website, the structure consists of “quad ziplines” that are engineered with four steel cables, running side-by-side and parallel to one another and allowing groups to zip together. That means you can rip through the air with a group of friends or family members, which hopefully makes the experience less scary!

The first of the lines stretches 1,100 feet in length, while the second features a steeper grade, propelling riders for 2,100 feet on a downhill adventure, showing off views of the nearby Quartermaster Canyon. Speeds reach about 45 to 50 miles per hour, and $89 will get you rides on two separate runs. Please note, though, that tickets can only be purchased on-site.

Want to see what it looks like before you commit? Check out Grand Canyon West’s video of its new zipline:

So, would you dare to try out this zipline or do you prefer taking in the views from a stationary look-out point?

