'SNL' is back with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny as initial hosts

"Saturday Night Live" is set to start back up after a five-month hiatus due to a writers strike that caused its last season to end early.

Next weekend, former cast member Pete Davidson will make his return to the stage to host the Season 49 premiere, with rapper Ice Spice as the musical guest, NBC announcedWednesday.

The live sketch comedy show concluded Season 48 prematurely in May, airing reruns for the final three weeks of the season.

All the familiar faces are returning, as the entire cast from Season 48 will be back, along with the new addition of Chloe Troast.

Season 49 will premiere Oct. 14. On Oct. 21, Bad Bunny is wearing both hats, acting as host and musical guest. The shows air at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Although the actors strike is still ongoing, SNL and SAG-AFTRA negotiated a special waiver, allowing the show to return.

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations,” the union said in a statement. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order."

Late-night shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" have also made their return.

