Powerhome Solar Announces New Name, New Jobs, Renewed Commitment

Detroit based Powerhome Solar is changing their name to Pink Energy in a rebranding campaign to focus on the company's evolution to a leading energy-efficiency company and the critical new era of energy importance in our local community and around the world.

The name change officially goes into effect on Earth Day, April 22.

It comes at a time when energy prices are soaring and reflects the company's focus on a renewed commitment to energy-efficiency solutions at a critical time for homeowners.

“Our team is excited about launching a new name that is more relevant today and reflective of the evolution of our company,” said Jayson Waller, CEO of Pink Energy. “Though solar energy remains our primary focus, we believe in the entire energy ecosystem which includes backup battery systems, solar energy products and smarter energy solutions, even LED lighting.”

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the solar industry is among the fastest-growing markets in the United States. At the time the name change officially launches, Pink Energy will employ 2,100 people nationwide, with 400 of them being Michigan residents, the most in any state. The company also continues to grow and hire, with 100 people expected to be hired in Michigan in 2022 alone

The company also has plans in the works for the following:

• Expansion of the Customer Experience team

• 10-year labor workmanship warranty (previously 5 years)

• Digital customer portal being launched giving new customers real-time insight into project status and timelines while providing existing customers a post-install communication and support tool

“We’ve grown a lot over the past few years and are looking toward the future,” Waller said. “We are excited to roll out a new name that better suits us while we roll out new benefits for our customers and new growth opportunities for employees.”