Brooklyn Nets won't allow Kyrie Irving to play or practice with team until he gets vaccinated

The Brooklyn Nets said Tuesday that the team would not allow point guard Kyrie Irving to play or practice until he chooses to get vaccinated.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided KyrieIrving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," the Nets' statement reads.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star and a vital piece to the Nets' championship hopes for the upcoming season, has expressed some hesitancy in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on social media. When asked by media members earlier this month whether he had been vaccinated, he chose not to answer, citing privacy concerns.

New York City requires proof of vaccination for access to indoor gyms within the city limits. If Irving is not vaccinated, he is not permitted to play in home games or practices at Nets' facilities. Irving would still be eligible to play in road games that do not occur in areas requiring vaccination proof to attend indoor gyms.

Irving would become eligible to be a full participant with the team as soon as he gets a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.