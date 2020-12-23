Detroit Red Wings unveil 2021 schedule; season opener on Jan. 14 against Carolina

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL unveiled the 2020-21 season schedule on Wednesday with the Detroit Red Wings opening the season at home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 14.
It comes just days after the league announced an agreement with the NHLPA for a 56-game season with realigned divisions.
Training camps will open Jan. 3 and there will be no pre-season games. The seven teams that didn't participate in the NHL's return to play, including the Detroit Red Wings, can open training camps as early as Dec. 31.
As part of the agreement, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the best-of-seven, four-round format that will end mid-July with plans for a return to normal hockey in 2021-22 with the season starting in October.
Also, the realigned divisions will include one division with the Canada-based teams, and games will be played within realigned divisions only. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The teams the Red Wings' Central division are: Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The schedule is below.
Jan. 14 vs. Carolina
Jan. 16 vs. Carolina
Jan. 18 vs. Columbus
Jan. 19 vs. Columbus
Jan. 22 at Chicago
Jan. 24 at Chicago
Jan.26 at Dallas
Jan. 28 at Dallas
Jan. 30 vs. Florida
Jan. 31 vs. Florida
Feb. 3 at Tampa Bay
Feb. 5 at Tampa Bay
Feb. 7 at Florida
Feb. 9 at Florida
Feb. 11 at Nashville
Feb. 13 at Nashville
Feb. 15 vs. Chicago
Feb. 17 vs. Chicago
Feb. 19 vs. Florida
Feb. 21 vs. Florida
Feb.23 vs. Nashville
Feb. 25 vs. Nashville
Feb. 27 at Chicago
Feb. 28 at Chicago
March 2 at Columbus
March 4 at Carolina
March 9 vs. Tampa Bay
March 11 vs. Tampa Bay
March 14 vs. Carolina
March 16 vs. Carolina
March 18 vs. Dallas
March 20 vs. Dallas
March 23 at Nashville
March 25 at Nashville
March 27 vs. Columbus
March 28 vs. Coumbus
March 30 at Florida
April 1 at Florida
April 3 at Tampa Bay
April 4 at Tampa Bay
April 6 vs. Nashville
April 8 vs. Nashville
April 10 at Carolina
April 12 at Carolina
April 15 vs. Chicago
April 17 vs. Chicago
April 19 at Dallas
April 20 at Dallas
April 22 vs. Dallas
April 24 vs. Dallas
April 27 at Columbus
April 29 at Carolina
May 1 vs. Tampa Bay
May 2 vs. Tampa Bay
May 7 - at Columbus
May 8 - at Columbus