Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Detroit Tigers Opening Day starter

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced on Friday that left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be the team's Opening Day starter when they face the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodriguez, 29, started four games in Spring Training. In 13 innings pitched, he had 15 strikeouts, two walks, a 1.000 WHIP and 0.00 ERA with a 1-0 record.

Last season for the Tigers, he had a 5-5 record in 17 starts with a 4.05 ERA, 72 strikeouts, 34 walks and a 1.330 WHIP.

Tampa Bay will start Shane McClanahan as they face the Tigers. Opening Day is scheduled for March 30 at 3 p.m.

Detroit will face the Rays on March 30, April 1 and 2, before heading to Houston to take on the Astros on April 3-5. Then, the team opens the season at home on Thursday, April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.