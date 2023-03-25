South Christian falls to Ferndale in D2 final

EAST LANSING, Mich. — South Christian falls to Ferndale in the Division two state championship game. Final score 44-38.

Jake Vermaas and Jake DeHaan led the Sailors with 14 points each.

Ferndale 44, South Christian 38

"It's hard to put into words honestly, there's so much that goes into a season like this. From the beginning of the season, you're coming off of football and you have no time. As the season goes you're building confidence, building team chemistry, learning a new coaching style and at the end of the day it was everything i could've asked for," said senior Jake DeHaan.

"This is the furthest we've been in a while. Nate and Jake, I've been playing with these guys since third grade. We've been playing basketball together all year long. It's not just teammates these guys are my brothers. I love them to death and I wouldn't trade this for the world," said Sam Mendendorp.

Second half:

2:40 to play, Ferndale up 40-34.

Time out Ferndale - 4:57 left in the game. Ferndale 36, South Christian 30.

End of the third - Ferndale 28, South Christian 28.

Jake DeHaan going to the line. Massive bucket and the foul called. 1:09 left in the third. Sailors lead 28-24.

Back to back buckets from DeHaan and Vermaas puts the Sailors up with 2:57 left in the third. Ferndale 19, South Christian 25

Jake Vermaas with a big triple to open up the third quarter.

Halftime: South Christian leads 16-14 against Ferndale.

First half:

Media timeout - 3:53 to go before the half. Ferndale 10, South Christian 11.

End of the first - Ferndale 8, South Christian 4.

Media timeout - 3:50 to go in the first. Ferndale 3, South Christian 4

Sam Mendendorp scores the opening bucket of the game. 6:51 left in the first.

