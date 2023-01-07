Head coach selected to lead Calvin University's first football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has selected its first head football coach following a nationwide search that lasted two months.

Trent Figg will lead the Calvin Knights after the football program's first team members are recruited this fall, the university wrote on its website.

“We are thrilled to announce Trent Figg as our first head football coach and we are excited to welcome him and his family to the Calvin community,” says Head Director of Athletics Dr. Jim Timmer. “I am very confident he will do a tremendous job in building our football program and fostering strong relationships in the Calvin community and beyond.”

Figg most recently acted as University of Oregon’s senior offensive analyst after spending two years as the University of Hawai’i’s football program’s chief of staff and defensive backs coach, according to Calvin University.

The University of Oregon concluded the 2022 season at 10-3.

“On the football field, we want to be explosive, both on offense and defense,” says Figg. “We want to stretch the field on offense and put pressure on opponents with our defense. We want to run systems that our players will enjoy and thrive playing in.”

Figg is scheduled to be formally introduced on the week of Jan. 16.

Prospective football players are invited to apply for the team online.