Legendary Detroit Lions cornerback Lem Barney passes away at the age of 80

Legendary Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney has died, according to a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 80.

Born in Gulfport, Mississippi, Barney played 11 years for the Detroit Lions and was a legend at Jackson State, an HBCU where he had 26 interceptions in three seasons.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1967 and was named defensive rookie of the year and later named to the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1960s.

During his 11 seasons with the Lions, he appeared in 140 games and had 56 interceptions and seven touchdowns, as well as 17 fumble recoveries.