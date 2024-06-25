Lions release training camp schedule ahead of 2024 season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have announced their training camp schedule ahead of the 2024 season, with six of their practices being open to the public.

Here is the list of dates for training camp, in chronological order:



Saturday, July 27 — 8:30 a.m. ET — Back Together Weekend, Exclusive to season ticket holders

Monday, July 29 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 30 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 31 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 1 — 8:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 2 — 8:30 a.m. ET — Exclusive to season ticket holders

Sunday, Aug. 11 — 1:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 12 — 6 p.m. ET — Exclusive to season ticket holders

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 8:30 a.m. ET

For anyone interested in attending training camp for the reigning NFC North champs. tickets will be made available to season ticket holders on Tuesday, July 9 and to the public on Tuesday, July 16. Fans can claim up to four tickets per practice, but you need to download the Detroit Lions mobile app to access the digital tickets.

More information about training camp, including tickets and parking, can be found at this section of the team's website.