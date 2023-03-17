Live updates: No. 7 Spartans take on No. 10 USC in March Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan State men's basketball is facing off against Southern California in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Follow along with in game updates from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Second half:

1:07 left in the game. 67-57 Spartans lead.

Back to back threes from Hauser and Akins puts MSU up 66-51 with 4:21 left in the game.

Scoreless for two minutes until a timeout is called. MSU still leads 58-49 against UCS. 7:19 to go.

Media timeout, 11:30 left in the game. Michigan State leads 51-47.

13:43 to go. MSU up 49-30 after a massive putback dunk by freshman Carson Cooper.

Tie game at 34 at halftime.

Michael Conroy/AP Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates being fouled on a basket against Southern California in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

First Half:

USC with their first lead since the first two minutes of the game. Trojans up 31-30 with 1:07 before the half.

Jaden Akins with a massive dunk putting the Spartans up 28-21. Moments later the Trojans storm back, closing the gap 28-25. 3:40 left in the first half. Time out MSU.

Media time out at 7:51 in the first half. Michigan State leads 24-15.

9:06 to go in the first, Mady Sissoko slams it home putting the Spartanns up by double digits. 24-13 MSU leads.

The Spartans grow their lead to 8 at the 10:50 mark in the first half. Tyson Walker with a pullup, second chance jumper. MSU leads 17-9.

Time out called with 15:43 left in the first half. MSU leads 9-4 with buckets from Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker.

