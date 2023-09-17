Michigan State fans share their thoughts on Mel Tucker and Mark Dantonio

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a shocking couple of days for fans of Michigan State.

The university suspended head coach Mel Tucker without pay over sexual harassment allegations.

And now ahead of the first game without Tucker some fans still had the coach top of mind.

But many others didn't want to talk about Tucker. And instead wanted to turn the page to the team and the return of Mark Dantonio back to the sidelines.

"I'm so excited, I love Dantonio, I watched him win the rose bowl, he will bring a lot to the table he will do good," one fan said.

After a tumultuous time, the fans are happy to see a familiar face and believe he is the recipe for success.

"I mean it's exciting a long time coach for Michigan State all the fans love him he is a fan favorite, we hope the best for the team and him," another fan said.