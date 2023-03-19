MSU Brass Ensemble's celebrations continued Saturday after Friday's NCAA win

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The sounds of victory echoed through Nationwide Arena Friday afternoon when the MSU Spartans defeated The University of Southern California in the NCAA tournament.

"It was incredible," graduate student Ashton Jordon said.

During an off-day on the court, the MSU Brass Ensemble continued their celebrations through Saturday evening.

"Just seeing Columbus—this is my first time here—so just seeing the sites, we've been to a lot of restaurants and cool places," senior Christina House said. "We went to Legoland today, which is pretty fun."

Senior Pelin Turan said she expected Friday's win, especially after last weekend's loss against Ohio State.

"Coming back and being ready to show ourselves was really cool and we were super happy that we actually got the dub," Turan said.

For many seniors on the ensemble, this will be one of their last opportunities to travel with the team.

"I'm really grateful to be able to play in these amazing arenas like Madison Square Garden, the United Center, the Nationwide Arena here. It's awesome," senior Adriana Sanders said. "I hope we take home the dub tomorrow and I think it'll be a lot of fun."

"For anyone that's going to be at the game tomorrow, I think the crowd energy that we bring really affects our team," senior Sam Ashley. "I think when we're excited, the team gets excited and I think it'll be a lot of fun."

The Spartys take on the Marquette Golden Eagles tomorrow at 5:15 p.m.